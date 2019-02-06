‘Night to Shine’ comes to Elizabeth Chapel

GALLIPOLIS — Elizabeth Chapel is partnering with area organizations to host a Night to Shine, an event meant for families living beside developmental disabilities to get some red carpet treatment and fun.

“Through the Tim Tebow Foundation, it’s a prom and a worldwide event,” said event organizer Rich Corvin. “This is the fifth year the foundation has done this and it’s held the same night all over. Six hundred and fifty some churches plus, over 200,000 volunteers and I think it’s over some 100,000 (guests with developmental disabilities) will attend these. Our event, we currently have preregistered 140 people (guests) from as far as past Charleston, W.Va., and folks from Gallia, Jackson and some from Chesapeake coming and some from the Huntington area.”

Corvin said he believed in Ohio there were around 30 churches hosting similar events.

“We applied (to be part of the nationwide event) and we got it, so we’re running with it,” said Corvin. “It actually turned out a lot bigger than what we thought for our first year. It’s not just Elizabeth Chapel, we have other local churches and organizations who have all come together to make this happen.”

Corvin said area developmental disability programs were also taking a strong hand in the Night to Shine event.

“It’s a whole community thing and we’re covering a pretty good area of folks,” said Corvin.

The event is from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday. Guests will receive salon treatment, shoe shines, red carpet and photography opportunities.

Family members of guests will be treated to dinner and a movie as their loved ones enjoy prom events and limousine rides about town.

“This event is no cost for anybody,” said Corvin. “We’ll have a sensory room for folks who might want to get away from the dance and the noise and lights but still be part of the event. At the end of the night, there will be a video conference with Tebow and he’ll welcome everybody and everybody will be crowned either a king or a queen at the end of the night…We want to show these folks that they were made perfect in the eyes of God and we’re going to celebrate that. It’s their night. We want to give them a night of their own where they’re in the spotlight.”

Guests range from 14 and into senior years, reported Corvin.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Elizabeth Chapel is set to be the setting for Night to Shine, a nationally-held event partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_0206191730a2-1.jpg Elizabeth Chapel is set to be the setting for Night to Shine, a nationally-held event partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation. Dean Wright | OVP