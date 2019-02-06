Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met for a regular business meeting on Jan.8, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Out of state travel for Douglas Sturgeon to travel to Alexandria, Va., March 7-9 to attend the 38th Annual National Conference of the American Council for Rural Special Education. No funding requested.

Out of state travel for Walter Raynes to travel to Greensboro, N.C. May 7-11 to attend the BB&T Educational Leader Conference. W.Va. Department of Education will be the funding source.

Volunteers from Beale Elementary for the 2018-19 school year.

Patricia Hunt, Robert Hunt, and Ryan Russell as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year.

Family Medical Leave for Cassie Goldsberry, teacher, Wahama Junior/Senior High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The employment of Logan Raynes, kindergarten teacher, New Haven Elementary, job #210-353-P, effective Jan. 24.

The resignation of Delores J. Burris, secretary, Mason County Career Center, effective Feb. 28, due to retirement.

The resignation of William Flora, custodian, Ashton Elementary School, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The employment of Ernest Bryant, crew leader, plumber, HVAC II tech., general maintenance, job #018-016-C, effective Feb. 1.

The resignation of Eric Doan, eighth grade boys basketball coach, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, effective Jan. 7.

The employment of Matthew Cottrill, assistant varsity cheerleading coach, second half, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-158.5-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements: check numbers 102608-103020 and purchase card check numbers 2519-2521. Total Amount: $2,612,721.60.

The following motions were not approved and failed: A reduction of the Extra Curricular Salary Schedule by 10 percent, effective July 1. Discontinue the pay increase of $100 every five years of coaching experience, effective July 1. Discontinue the $100 head coach per round and the $75 assistant coach per play off incentives, effective July 1.

In other business, David Bowers, Cassandra Heib, Anne Marie Maynard, Amanda Tarbett, and Kimberly Burris, Federal Programs director, gave a social work presentation for the 2018-19 school year.