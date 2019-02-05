Honored for achievement

Pictured are members of the National Junior Honor Society for PPJ/SHS, who were recently invited to the Mason County Board of Education meeting to be recognized for their achievements and to lead the Pledge of Allegiance: Madison Newell, Jada Kent, Kennedy Fisher, Mattilyn Fields, Annabell Clark, Addyson Stein, Olivia Dunn, Matison Brown, and Jaidyn Patrick. Also pictured, Board Members Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant, Superintendent Jack Cullen and Board President Jared Billings.

