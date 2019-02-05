New Haven addressing water tank leak

NEW HAVEN — Members of the New Haven Town Council voted to continue work on an ongoing water tank leak that is affecting residents, when they held their most recent meeting.

Former Mayor Jerry Spradling attended the meeting and said the leak is affecting him, along with two other residents. It has been an ongoing problem, he said, with the leak recently filling the crawl space under his house.

Spradling said when he was in office, a solution to the problem was found in clearing nearby brush, digging a ditch to collect the leaking water, and placing rip rap in the ditch. The former mayor said he did not complete the estimated $10,000 fix, however, due to a possible ethics violation.

Councilman Matt Shell recommended the council complete the project, and check with E&R Excavating for a current estimate since the company would have the necessary equipment. The council agreed.

Resident Harry Roush also attended, and had questions regarding the ongoing water upgrade project.

Roush’s concern was he felt the fill the company is placing around the water pipes is not as specified on the plans, and will not keep the pipes secure after the ground begins to sink. He estimated around $23,000 worth of material did not go back into the holes, just in one neighborhood area.

Shell told Roush that of the 38 compaction tests being completed so far, every one has passed. Mayor Greg Kaylor said the town would request a visit from the Chapman Technical engineer this week to address the possible problem.

Recorder Roberta Hysell said the Hartford mayor recent approached New Haven with a request for a reduction of the sewage fees Hartford had been charged. The Town of New Haven provides Hartford with wastewater collection service.

Hysell said Hartford’s monthly invoice averages $5,000, but was approximately $7,000 this month due to rainwater and runoff. After contacting the Public Service Commission, Hysell said the town could not lower the bill because Hartford is already receiving the service at a discounted rate.

In other action, the council:

Heard a request from Police Chief Dave Hardwick for fire extinguishers and first aid kits for the cruisers;

Held the first reading of a town charter amendment that includes livestock in town, cruelty to animals, protection of birds, vicious animals, and other items;

Heard an update from Shell on the compliance equipment for the community center;

Approved a building permit for Bart Davis; and,

Heard a public complaint on the police department, which was read by the chief.

Attending were Mayor Kaylor, Recorder Hysell, and council members Shell, Roy Dale Grimm, George Gibbs, Grant Hysell and Steve Carpenter.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

