Mason County Fair Board report

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met hearing updates on the fair grounds from members of the Mason County Fair Board.

Shawn Paugh, president of the fair board, reported the first phase of the electrical update is complete with LED lights installed in three-fourths of the main building and the dusk-to-dawn lights replaced on the main side of the fair grounds. Two phases remain, the next phase will be to complete the installation of LED lights in the rest of the main building and then go to the livestock side to replace those dusk-to-dawn lights. The third phase will be replacing the lights in the show ring. The new LED lights installed at the fair grounds has improved the cost of the electricity bill for the off season commented Paugh.

In regards to other projects, Paugh has been working with Stephen Littlepage, president of the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, to get grant funding. One approved grant will be going towards the building of a 24X24 shower house in the campground behind the main stage. It will have three showers for men, three showers for women, a restroom, and a sink.

In regards to the pending grants, one will go towards making a “cool room” in the arts building. The “cool room” will be located in the photography/graphic arts area and will have air conditioning and benches for patrons to sit down and relax. Also, board members are looking to put a charging station in the area as well. Another pending grant will have funds going towards a project for renovations to re-vamp the hog barn. Students in the welding and drafting classes at the Mason County Career Center will be installing 130 new hog pens. After the hog barn renovations are complete, Paugh also put in for a grant to get new poultry and rabbit pens. Also, a grant is in to have work done in the show ring such as extending the bleachers and having the fencing and wiring re-done.

Though the attendance for the Mason County Fair was down for 2018, the livestock sales were up, totaling approximately $400,000 in sales, reported Paugh.

On March 2, the fair board will be hosting a bingo night at the Point Pleasant Youth Center. Another bingo night will be held on Friday, May 17 and on Saturday, May 18 the Fair Bash will be held.

In other business, the commissioners approved to hire Jason Lloyd as a reserve deputy for the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. With the addition of Lloyd, the sheriff’s department will now have five reserve deputies commented Sheriff Greg Powers. The reserve deputies go out on patrol along with regular deputies, but do not carry a weapon on them. The reserve deputies, however, can get a concealed carry permit.

The commissioners approved budget revisions to the general fund.

Commissioners Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley were in attendance.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

