Mason Co. leads in new business growth

CHARLESTON — Mason County led in new business growth for January 2019 with a total of 14 new businesses, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

That equates to a 2.06 percent growth for Mason County. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported Tyler, Marion, Morgan and Lincoln counties also had notable growth in January.

The locations of these new businesses breaks down into the following city distribution: one each in Ashton, Apple Grove, Glenwood, West Columbia, which equated to 7.14 percent growth, each, per city; two in Gallipolis Ferry, which equated to 14.29 percent total growth; three in Southside, which equated to 21.43 percent total growth; five in Point Pleasant, which equated to 35.71 percent total growth. The names of the individual businesses, or all the types of businesses, were not specified.

The previous month, December 2018, saw 7 new businesses in Mason County, as reported by the secretary of state’s office.

“West Virginia is experiencing a steady growth in new business start-ups. That growth is a very important and significant objective for a strong economy,” Warner said.

The number of business entities in Tyler County grew from 263 to 267, with Marion County business entities increasing from 2,444 to 2,480. Morgan County experienced an increase in business entities from 760 to 771 and Lincoln County went from 351 to 356 business entities.

Statewide, West Virginia saw a 10.81 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. That growth was led by Summers County with 18.03 percent growth.

Statistics can be viewed at http://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/BSD/

Information submitted by the office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-1.jpg