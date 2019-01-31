Thursday status of OVP area games

Due to freezing temperatures, almost all of the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s basketball games for Thursday, Jan. 31 have been postponed.

Only one game is still slated to be played on Thursday night as the Wellston at Meigs girls basketball contest is on as of 12:45 p.m. That contest will tipoff at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium at approximately 7 p.m.

The Hannan at Buffalo boys-girls doubleheader has been postponed and the tentative makeup date will possibly be Monday, Feb. 11, although nothing has been confirmed at this time.

The Gallia Academy at Fairland girls basketball has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 5. It will take place in between the JV and varsity boys contests at FHS that same night.

The Eastern at South Gallia girls basketball game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Also, a pair of Wednesday night contests now have makeup dates.

The Belpre at Southern girls game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6.

The Miller at Wahama girls basketball game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Girls Basketball

Belpre at Southern, ppd. —Rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Miller at Wahama, ppd. —Rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Boys Basketball

Hannan at Buffalo, ppd. —No official date rescheduled yet.

Girls Basketball

Wellston at Meigs, 6 p.m.

Eastern at South Gallia, ppd. —Rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Gallia Academy at Fairland, ppd. —Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 5, between JV-varsity boys game at FHS.

