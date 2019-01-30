New Haven talks recreation

NEW HAVEN — Recreation was a topic of discussion when members of the New Haven Town Council met recently.

It was announced that Councilman Matt Shell will be taking over the operations at the New Haven Community Center. Shell will replace Bernita Allen, a longtime volunteer, who recently retired.

Shell will oversee activities at the center, including roller skating in the winter, swimming in the summer, and the building rental. Those wishing to rent the center can now call the town hall at 304-882-3203 for scheduling.

Council members were told that skating has begun, with about 50 attending the first week. With admission and concessions, a total of $361 was taken in. Skating is held each Friday evening.

According to Roberta Hysell, recorder, about 10 pairs of additional skates are needed in certain sizes. Anyone interested in donating or learning the needed sizes can contact the town hall.

In other action, the council:

Granted a building permit to Valerie Frye for an addition to her business building, Crowning Glory;

Tabled the first reading of an updated farm animal ordinance until a charter provision is made by the town attorney;

Approved up to $800 for Shell to purchase items for the community center to upgrade and bring the building into compliance;

Approved two drawdowns for the water project;

Purchased tires for a police cruiser from Sassafras Tires at a cost of $506;

Agreed to meet with Chapman Technical engineers to discuss issues at the wastewater treatment plant;

Placed employee Jim Morris in charge of streets to plow and salt when it snows; and,

Set a work session for Jan. 28 at 5 p.m., and the next meeting for Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

