Newspaper delivery time change

Starting today, Jan. 30, your carrier will be receiving your newspaper an estimated two hours later for delivery. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience at this time. Also, as we make it through this delivery adjustment period and bout with winter weather, readers can access our online edition for free and read the entire newspaper, now through Feb. 6, at their convenience. Visit www.mydailyregister.com and click on E-Edition to see the latest news from Mason County. Thank you for supporting, and reading, the Point Pleasant Register.