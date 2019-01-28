Candidates named for Mason, Hartford elections

BEND AREA — Candidates have been announced for the June 11 municipal elections in Mason and Hartford.

Running for mayor in Hartford will be incumbent Gordon Spencer and newcomer Brent Kapp. Incumbent Recorder Cheryl Oldaker is the lone candidate seeking that office.

Eleven residents will be vying for one of five council seats. They include incumbent members Kenny Hoschar, James Zerkle, Carol Spencer, and Nancy Anderson, as well as Lois Dudding, Jerry Tucker, Dale Gibbs, Charlie Oldaker, Kenny Greene, Matt Greene, and Natalie Greene.

In Mason, incumbent Mayor Donna Dennis will seek reelection, and will face Heath Engle, who also sought the seat in 2017. Running for recorder will be newcomer Harley Stewart.

There will be no contest in the Mason council race, as only five candidates filed to run for the five seats. They are incumbents Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns, and Marty Yeager, along with Sarah Stover and Stephen Ohlinger.

Present Mason Recorder Christy McDonald, as well as council members Emily Henry and Ricky Kearns, did not sign up for reelection.

While the deadline to announce candidacy has already passed, the possibility remains that a candidate could have mailed their form with a postmark within the filing period. Also, those wishing to run as write-in candidates have until April 23 to sign up.

Winners in the June election will take office July 1 and serve two-year terms.

Other important election dates to remember include:

March 19 – the last day for candidates to withdraw from the election;

May 21 – the last day for residents to register to vote in the municipal elections; and,

May 29 through June 8 – Early voting.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-22.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

