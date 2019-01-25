Flags at half-staff in remembrance of Shaw

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Friday ordering that all West Virginia State flags on the Capitol Complex and All State-owned facilities throughout Mason County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Jan. 26, in remembrance of former State Senator and Delegate R. Michael Shaw.

Shaw passed away on Jan. 21 at the age of 75.

Some of Shaw’s career highlights included: Prosecuting Attorney (1968-72); leadership of Shaw Law practice from 1973 until semi-retirement in 2018; West Virginia House of Delegates, 1973-74; West Virginia Senate, 1979-83 and 1983-87; Chairman, Workers’ Compensation Board of Appeals; Commissioner, West Virginia Board of Realtors; Member, West Virginia Public Service District; President, Mason County Republican Committee (10 years).

Visitation for Shaw is at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Saturday, Jan. 26 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The service will be held following visitation at 2 p.m.

