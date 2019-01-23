Butler looks to state senate run

CHARLESTON — Delegate Jim Butler (R-Gallipolis Ferry) is looking to go from the House to the Senate.

On Tuesday, Butler announced he has pre-filed for election to serve in the State Senate in District 4 with the election to be held in 2020. The seat Butler is seeking is currently filled by State Senate President Mitch Carmichael (R-Jackson).

Butler currently represents House District 14, which is within Senate District 4 that includes his home county of Mason, as well as Jackson County and parts of Roane, and Putnam counties. He was elected to his most recent two-year term as delegate this past November where he continues to serve in the legislature.

As part of his announcement to run for the 4th District State Senate in 2020, Butler stated, “West Virginians, and especially my friends in the 4th Senatorial District, expect a representative to promote small and effective government. They want someone who is committed to constitutional principles like the right to life, First Amendment free speech, and the Second Amendment right to bear arms, just to list a few. I have served my country while in the U.S. Marine Corps and I have served West Virginia in the House of Delegates; my voting record proves that I am a true conservative.”

Butler further commented, “In 2014, West Virginians chose Republicans to lead in the legislature because they knew conservative policies would bring more and better jobs, along with better economic initiatives. They also know that conservative policies to help promote stronger families, better education, and less drug abuse. I will always work toward those goals; I will also strive to be a representative that you can be proud to vote for.”

Butler is an excavating contractor and is married to Anna Maria Butler. They have two children, Blayne and Kayla Butler. The family attends The First Church of God, in Point Pleasant.

Butler https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_2.13-PPR-Butler.jpg Butler