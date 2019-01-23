Alternative to early dismissal : ‘Kids Connect’ events at the library

A little extra learning and a whole lot of fun will be offered by the Mason County Library System on Friday, when students are dismissed early from school.

“Animal Edition, I Survived: Winter” will be held at 1 p.m. at all three library locations – Point Pleasant, Mason and New Haven, according to Cindy Williams, library clerk.

The program is geared toward elementary school age children. It will last approximately two hours.

“We decided to have it on Friday because that is when the students get out of school early,” Williams said. “The libraries are trying to provide activities on some of those days.”

She added the event is a part of the “Kids Connect” program, which is being funded through a grant from United Way of the River Cities.

Williams said the children will explore how animals in the wild survive the winter since they have no coats to wear, houses to live in, or heat to turn on. Kids will learn that the animals do one of three things: hibernate, migrate, or adapt.

Included in the afternoon will be stories, games, crafts, and science experiments. Children do not have to sign up in advance to attend.

The last event held by the libraries under the Kids Connect program was prior to Christmas, when children made gingerbread houses. Williams said among the future programs being considered are a movie bingo; “Wacky Weather and Wild Wind” event; and “Icktastic – All Things Gross and Slimy.”

For more information, contact the Point Pleasant library at 304-675-0894; New Haven library at 304-882-3252; or Mason library at 304-773-5580.

Mason County Schools will dismiss three hours early on Friday so school personnel can undergo “professional learning.” Other dates on the school calendar for the three-hour early dismissals include Feb. 18, March 15, and April 18.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-16.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

