Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met for a regular business meeting on Jan.8, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Out of state travel for Andrea Henderson, JoAnn Thomas, Joyce Banks, Rita Nott, and Andrea Henderson’s class to travel to Great Wolf Lodge, Mason, Ohio, Feb. 26-27. Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation grant will be the funding source.

Stephanie Morrow, Jed Ott, Philip Serevicz, and Robyn Serevicz, as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Volunteers from Beale Elementary and Hannan Junior/Senior High, for the 2018-19 school year.

Lori Siders, a Marshall University dietetic student, to work with Mason County Schools Child Nutrition Program during the month of January.

Katelyn Miller, Kaylee Weaver, and Rhonda Daughtery, Marshall University students, to complete their student teaching in Mason County Schools during the spring semester of 2019.

Policy #5113, Intra-State Enrollment; Policy #5113.01, Intra-County Open Enrollment; Policy #5120, Assignment within the County; Policy #8402, Expected Behavior in Safe and Supportive Schools; Policy #8600, Transportation; Policy #8600.04, Bus Operator Certification; Policy #8640, Transportation for Curricular/Co-Curricular and Extra-Curricular County-Sponsored Trips; Policy #8640.01, Bus Operator Trip; Policy #8651, Non-routine Use of School Buses; Policy #8660, Transportation of Students by Private Vehicle; Policy #8670, Transportation by Limited Passenger Vehicles; Policy #9130, Public Complaints.

The resignation of Elena Goldblum, counselor, Ashton Elementary, effective Jan. 25.

The resignation of Susan Sayre, pre-school teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The transfer of Rosanna Anthony, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to LD/BD/MI teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, job #218-430-P, effective Jan. 10.

Family Medical Leave for Beth Hodges, cook, Ashton Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Sharon Langdon, aide, Ashton Elementary, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The resignation of Teresa Pyatt, cook, Leon Elementary School, effective Dec. 31, 2018, due to retirement.

The employment of Elizabeth Elias, aide, central office itinerant, job #001-041-I, effective Jan. 10.

The employment of Joseph Arrington, Gary Foley, Jr., Charles M. Heib (pending completion of certification), and Joshua Mattox, as substitute bus operators for the 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Wesley Bowen, bus operator, route #161, to route #132, job #014-116-C, effective Jan. 10.

The employment of Alicia Bentz, home bound/alternative education, on an as needed basis, job #001-045-E, for the 2018-19 school year.

United Way of the River Cities as an optional payroll deduction.

The Tele Speech Contract Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Integrated Speech Solutions for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

Gary Hendricks, treasurer, gave a report on the 2019-20 school year’s budgeting process.

Recognition was given to the 2018-19 County Social Studies Fair first place winners and Point Pleasant Live of Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School for being named the top school of the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.