Sheriff updates commission on department

POINT PLEASANT — During the recently held Mason County Commission meeting, Sheriff Greg Powers gave a report on the Mason County Sheriff’s Department for 2018.

The sheriff’s department issued 595 concealed carry permits, arrested 333 individuals, and wrote 1,030 citations for 2018. There was one fatal vehicle accident, Powers shared since 2014, the amount of fatal vehicle accidents have steadily decreased.

Powers said the DARE program graduated 380 students. Troy Stewart, DARE officer, collaborated with the Mason County Board of Education and the students will be able to have their graduation at the board office this year and the board of education members will be providing the students with their DARE t-shirts.

The tax office went online in October 2018. Individuals can now look up real estate and personal property taxes online.

Currently, the sheriff’s department has 36 individuals detained in home confinement. Also, Powers explained they are trying to make it where mental hygiene patients can be held in the home confinement area of the sheriff’s office, rather than being taken to Prestera Center. Those at the sheriff’s department would set up an area specific to these individuals’ needs. This would make the task of detaining these individuals easier for both the officers and the patients.

The sheriff’s office now has two new firearms instructors, James Lee and Justin Veith, putting them up to four qualified handgun instructors. Powers shared the three new officers at the department are doing well and he is “exceptionally pleased” with them.

Powers is working on getting the report from highway safety on getting impaired drivers off of the roadways. He commented his department typically fares well with these statistics and expects the same on the 2018 report. Also, he is working on getting a report on the amount of 911 calls received throughout the year.

There are 26 vehicles in the sheriff’s department fleet with seven of those vehicles being under 100,000 miles, Powers is trying to get the fleet up to speed. Also, Powers purchased all new patrol riffles for $7,800 and upgraded the officers’ ballistic vests.

The commissioners discussed with Powers the possibility of getting funding for five more resource officers for Mason County schools. Also, the commission discussed putting a sign up at the sheriff’s department, so the building can be located easier for out-of-town visitors.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-15.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer from Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer from Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.