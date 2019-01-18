Wastewater upgrade project nears completion

MASON — The wastewater upgrade project in the Town of Mason is nearing completion, with the final stages contingent upon weather conditions, council members were told in their most recent meeting.

Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development attended the meeting and gave the council an update. She said the first phase of the project, dealing mainly with manholes, has an estimated completion date of Feb. 13. The second phase, which involved work at the wastewater plant, should be completed by mid-March.

Elliott presented the council a drawdown in the amount of $104,029.90 for the project. Members approved to pay the drawdown.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Donna Dennis said following a meeting with all parties involved, a sewer line issue at Bob’s Market has been resolved.

The meeting was attended by the mayor; Aaron Woolard, town supervisor; Scott Barnitz of Bob’s Market; and Mike Andrick, town engineer. It was agreed the town would pay for the materials for the project, approximately $2,000, and the market would pay for the line installation.

Streets were discussed, with the council agreeing to place more gravel on Locust Lane, and place metal plates over sink holes on both Fourth and First streets. It was also reported an ADA compliant curb has been completed on the sidewalk at Yonker Lane, with funding left from the current sidewalk project.

In other action, the council:

Requested Police Chief Colton McKinney to get prices on lock-out kits in order to assist people who have locked themselves out of their vehicles;

Reminded residents that they can file for office in the June 11 municipal election until Jan. 28;

Discussed the rental of the community room on a regular basis for a local business; and,

Set the date for the next meeting for Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m.

Present were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson and Sharon Kearns.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

