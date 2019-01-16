This week in the House of Delegates

CHARLESTON — Yesterday was the eighth day of the legislative session with the following agenda items slated for the House of Delegates to consider:

Third reading (for passage)

H.B. 2164 – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

H.B. 2351 – Relating to regulating prior authorizations

Second reading (amendment stage)

Com. Sub. for H.B. 2028 – Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way

Com. Sub. for H.B. 2038 – Relating to the procedure to determine if an occupation or profession should be regulated

Com. Sub. for H.B. 2128 – Allowing state employees to take paid leave to attend parent-teacher conference for their children

Com. Sub. for H.B. 2183 – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

First reading

H.B. 2185 – Relating to the removal of animals left unattended in motor vehicles (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

Com. Sub. for H.B. 2307 – Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology

Committee meetings scheduled:

Committee on the Judiciary

H.B. 2008, Relating to nonpartisan election of justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals

H.B. 2362, Relating to procedures for voting an emergency absentee ballot by qualified voters

H.B. 2193, Providing a specific escheat of US savings bonds

H.B. 2423, Prohibiting certain sex offenders from being in a supervisory position over children

H.B. 2003, Extending expungement of certain criminal convictions

Committee on government organization

H.B. 2203, West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

H.B. 2311, Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired.

H.B. 2346, Changing the licensing requirement for certain casino employees

Committee on finance

Budget hearing for the W.Va. Department of Education

Budget hearing for the Department of Administration

Budget hearing for the School Building Authority

Committee on Education

H.B. 2378, Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate

H.B. 2095, Assessing the college-and career- readiness of 11th and 12th grade students

Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security

H.B. 2036, Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park.

H.B. 2209, Relating to allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for licensure as an emergency medical technician.

H.B. 2223, Relating to recognizing those in active military service as residents for the purpose of obtaining concealed carry permits while stationed at a West Virginia military installation.

H.B. 2330, Relating to allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examination for license as a plumber, allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examination for license as an electrician; allowing military veterans with certain military ratings to qualify for examination for license as a sprinkler fitter in training or a journeyman sprinkler fitter.

Technology and Infrastructure

House Bill 2005, Broadband Expansion Act of 2019

Agendas are subject to change. Submitted by Jared Hunt, communications director, West Virginia House of Delegates.

