Fire damages home in Hartford

HARTFORD — A two-story house was heavily damaged by fire Saturday night in the Town of Hartford, according to a spokesman from the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department.

Fireman Matt Gregg said the call came in at 11:03 p.m. to a house located at 1351 Sliding Hill Creek Road. The owner’s name is unknown, he added.

The caller originally stated someone might possibly be in the house, but when crews arrived at the scene, there was no one inside. Assisting the New Haven department were the Mason Volunteer Fire Department, Mason County EMS, and Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

Gregg said the fire is believed to have begun from ashes discarded from a wood burning heater. Firemen remained on the scene for approximately two hours.

The fire marks the second within a week in Hartford that started from a wood burner. On Wednesday, a house on California Street also received extensive damage from a wood burning heater accident. Firemen from New Haven, Mason, Pomeroy and Middleport departments responded to that call. Occupants escaped the 9:12 a.m. fire without injury.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-9.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.