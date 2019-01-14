Candidate filing period starts in Hartford

HARTFORD — Candidates for the Hartford municipal election are now being accepted at the town’s water office, according to Recorder Cheryl Oldaker.

The filing period began Monday for the June 11 election, and will continue through Jan. 26. Elected will be a mayor, recorder, and five council members.

Present town officials include Mayor Gordon Spencer, Recorder Oldaker, and council members Carol Spencer, Nancy Anderson, Kenny Hoschar, and James Zerkle. The fifth council member, Patty Neil, resigned her position earlier and was not replaced.

Those winning seats will take office July 1 for a two-year term. The mayor presently receives $100 per meeting, and council members $50 per meeting, with a solitary session scheduled each month. The recorder receives a salary of $400 a month, but presently works in the office for that salary, as well as serving in her position.

Those wishing to file can pick up an application at the office during regular business hours, which include Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with

the exception of noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, when the office is closed. Returned applications must be accompanied by a $5 filing fee.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s municipal election calendar includes the following important dates:

March 19 – the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election;

April 23 – the deadline to file as a write-in candidate;

May 21 – the last day to register to vote in the election; and,

May 29 through June 8 – early voting.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

