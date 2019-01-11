25th annual Sleighbell Ball to return

POINT PLEASANT — An organization which has brought millions of dollars of outside money into Point Pleasant for many years is hosting its annual fundraiser to keep developing projects to benefit the community.

The 25th annual Sleighbell Ball returns Saturday, Jan. 26 for a night of music, fun, food and supporting the Main Street Point Pleasant organization.

The annual event starts at 8 p.m. at the National Guard Armory located at Camp Conley. Entertainment will be provided by the Gary Stewart Quintet and light refreshments will be available to guests. Main Street Point Pleasant’s Sleighbell Ball is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We are working hard to sell a lot of tickets,” said Charles Humphreys, director of Main Street Point Pleasant. “This event is a good time and it’s for a good cause.”

The Sleighbell Ball has continuously grown over the years and attracts visitors from not only Mason County, but surrounding areas. Funds raised at the ball help benefit the revitalization of Point Pleasant.

Main Street Point Pleasant is busy working on several grants and projects explained Humphreys. The grants they are focusing on currently include a grant for the Kiser House, a grant to pave Riverfront Park to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, and a grant to add a sign above the entrance of the flood wall saying “Riverfront Park.” The projects they are focusing on for the spring are renovations to be done at the old Fisher building near the 5th Street entrance of the flood wall, as well as adding 12×12 murals depicting scenes of old downtown Point Pleasant through the ages down through Main Street.

Despite being founded in the late 1980s, some people are still unclear on all of what Main Street Point Pleasant does. The organization developed Riverfront Park at a cost of $6 million, with an additional $1 million for the sound system and murals. The park is home to multiple festivals, concerts and events throughout the year. Also, the group purchased each of the stainless steel statues at Riverfront Park and the Mothman Statue.

It is estimated, since Main Street Point Pleasant was founded, it has poured at least $10 million back into the city with its projects funded through a pursuit of grants.

Tickets to the Sleighbell Ball are $50 per person, $350 for a reserved table of eight. Tickets are available at Main Street Point Pleasant’s office at 305 Main St. or those interested can either contact Humphreys at (304) 593-0268 or any other board member of Main Street Point Pleasant.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

