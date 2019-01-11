Honoring veterans during ‘Wreaths Across America’

POINT PLEASANT — In honor of United States veterans, a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony was held at the Point Pleasant Medal of Honor Park.

This event was conducted by the Col. Charles Lewis Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and held on Dec. 15, 2018.

The ceremony was opened with a moment of silence to remember fallen veterans, POW’s and MIA’s, and to honor those who have served and are serving in the armed services. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance and the National Anthem was sung by Brooke Price. Colors were posted by the Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).

Ceremonial wreaths were laid at the park to honor each branch of the military. Those placing wreaths and the branch they represented were as follows: Karen Atkins Rose, U.S. Army; Diana Johnson, U.S. Marine Corps; Darlene Haer, U.S. Navy; George Dowell, U.S. Air Force; Richard Mainville, U.S. Coast Guard; Fort Randolph Society CAR, U.S. Merchant Marines; 4-H Teen Leaders, POW’s and MIA’s.

Upon completion of the ceremony, the NSDAR members traveled to area cemeteries to place 155 wreaths on veteran’s graves. They were assisted by area 4-H groups, the Kirkpatrick family, members of the Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) National Honor Society, and local pageant royalty.

“Wreaths Across America” is a non-profit 501c3 organization which promotes wreath-laying ceremonies on U.S. veteran’s graves in every state and Puerto Rico, as well as overseas cemeteries. The simultaneous ceremonies are held annually at noon on the second or third Saturday in December. Their purpose is to remind people how important it is to remember and honor our country’s fallen heroes.

In honor of U.S. veterans, the Col. Charles Lewis Chapter of the NSDAR conducted a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony at the Point Pleasant Medal of Honor Park. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_0112.Wreaths-1.jpg In honor of U.S. veterans, the Col. Charles Lewis Chapter of the NSDAR conducted a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony at the Point Pleasant Medal of Honor Park. Courtesy