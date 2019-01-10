An octave above: PPPS forms handbell choir

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) has started a new music program for students reaching benchmarks with their reading and math scores.

“We wanted to provide an enrichment activity for our students,” said PPPS Music Teacher Valerie Schoon.

Schoon has been busy at work teaching choice students how to play the handbells. The PPPS handbell choir was formed this year as an enrichment program for students in first and second grades. Currently, the choir has 32 members, but the number of members will change in the second semester.

The students are chosen to be in the choir based on their performance on certain reading and math tests. Students who reach the designated level or higher in their DIBELS (Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills) reading test and their mCLASS math test are asked to join. These tests are given two times a year, in the fall and mid-year, so students have two opportunities to be chosen.

So far this year, the choir has performed for the PPPS Veterans Day program and PPPS winter program. Also, the students wanted to show off their skills to Superintendent Jack Cullen and the Mason County Board of Education members and performed for them at the recent school board meeting. Schoon shared the song the students performed had been learned only two days prior to the meeting.

The choir plays a variety of music and continuously learns new songs.

The next set performance for the choir is the PPPS spring concert in April. Though the choir has no other set performances for the year, they are available for performances should they receive an invitation to perform. PPPS Principal Vicki Workman is in charge of scheduling the performances.

The PPPS handbell choir pictured at the students’ PPPS Veterans Day program performance. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_PPPSHandBell.jpg The PPPS handbell choir pictured at the students’ PPPS Veterans Day program performance. Courtesy

PPPS forms handbell choir

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer from Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer from Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.