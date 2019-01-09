Four-alarm fire in Hartford

HARTFORD — Firemen from four area departments were called to a fire Wednesday morning in Hartford.

The fire was reported at 9:12 a.m. at the home of Gregory Putnam, in the 400-block of California Street, according to Bill James of the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department. Firemen from the Mason, Pomeroy and Middleport departments assisted at the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire began from a reported wood burning heater accident, James said. He added both Putnam and a female resident escaped without injury.

A total of 25 firefighters were on the scene with six fire engines. New Haven fire department representatives were called back to the residence later in the day after a mattress reignited, according to R.C. Faulk of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

