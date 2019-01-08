Grand jury returns 28 indictments

POINT PLEASANT — The January term of the Grand Jury has returned 28 indictments this week.

Those indicted by the grand jury are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. The indictment list, as submitted by the office of Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, Jr., is as follows:

Guy Richard Wamsley, 22, Henderson malicious assault, domestic battery. Bernard Dean Legg, II, 31, Nitro, robbery in the 1st degree, grand larceny, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, burglary, depriving another of emergency services, fleeing on foot, reckless driving. Bernard Dean Legg, II, 31, Nitro, grand larceny. Johnny Eugene Donohue, 48, Gallipolis Ferry, sexual assault in the 1st degree times two, sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian times 2.

Jeremy T. Stroud, 34, Bidwell, Ohio, malicious assault, domestic battery. Thomas R. Bird, 36, New Haven, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance. Stephen J. Rainey, 24, Gallipolis Ferry, escape, grand larceny. Adam Dale Boggess, 42, Middleport, Ohio, shoplifting 3rd or subsequent offense, trespassing.

Jerry Lee Riley, 42, Gallipolis, Ohio, grand larceny times 2. Howard Madison Beasley, Jr., 50, Ravenswood, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver times 2, conspiracy, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, driving suspended, 1st offense, no motor vehicle inspection, defective equipment, no proof of insurance, no registration.

Laci Dawn Gordon, 31, Ravenswood, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver times 2, conspiracy. Rocky Lee Kearns, Jr., 36, Mason, grand larceny. Rocky Lee Kearns, Jr., 36, Mason, grand larceny, breaking and entering of an automobile times 4. Sandy L. Parsons, 44, Point Pleasant, burglary, grand larceny. Stephen Dell Upton, 40, Leon, concealment or removal of minor child from person entitled to visitation times 2. Kyle D. Lemley, 22, Pomeroy, Ohio, malicious assault, conspiracy. Karrell D. Lemley, 49, Pomeroy, Ohio, malicious assault, conspiracy. Rusty Jon Martin, 39, Cross Lanes, uttering. Paul Wesley Matheny, 39, Leon, destruction of property, battery.

Bunky Sue Cline, 54, Kenna, murder. Donald Garry Hardway, 43, Mason, failure to register as a sex offender, 2nd offense times four. Matthew James Arthur, 31, Vinton, Ohio, grand larceny times 31. Savannah Dudley, 30, Ripley, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy. William Anthony Kurnot, 32, Millwood, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy. Christopher Tyler Rose, 37, Cottageville, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy.

Charles Anthony Walden, 58, Point Pleasant, sexual abuse by custodian or other person in a position of trust times 10. Aaron Dean Dewitt, 42, Gallipolis Ferry, malicious assault, domestic battery, 3rd or subsequent offense. Charles R. Suter, Jr., 59, Leon, burglary, domestic battery, depriving another of emergency services.

