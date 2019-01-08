Locals to compete at West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant

CHARLESTON — Three young ladies will be representing Mason County at this weekend’s West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant in Charleston.

Competing this year, and representing local fairs and festivals are 2018 Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson; 2018 Point Pleasant Battle Days Queen Emma Rice; and 2018 Point Pleasant Miss Sternwheel Regatta Queen Alexis Meadows.

The young women will be competing with 83 contestants representing various fairs and festivals throughout West Virginia. The pageant consists of three areas of competition, including Event Promotion, Personal Interview, and Evening Gown. Saturday evening will culminate in the crowning of the 2019 West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Queen who will reign over the West Virginia State Fair in Lewisburg.

Henderson will be accompanied by Aimee Stein and Andrea Henderson, pageant directors of the Mason County Fair Queen Pageant, some past fair queens and family, as well as the pageant committee. Rice will be accompanied by her pageant director, Brandy Sweeney, friends and family members as well. Meadows will be accompanied by Delyssa Edwards, pageant director, members of the Regatta committee, and many friends and family.

The pageant begins this Thursday, Jan. 10. Contestants will arrive in Charleston and attend a meet-and-greet along with an orientation to learn their pageant group. They will also have their first practice. Then, on Friday, it’s the Event Promotion Competition. This is the first phase of competition and will be conducted on Friday afternoon. During this competition contestants are judged on natural beauty, poise, and presentation. Contestants will also be judged by giving a 30-second timed presentation about their event.

Then on Saturday, it’s the Judges Interviews. This is the second phase of competition. Each contestant will be interviewed by a panel of judges. At this time, the judges will consider poise, personality, and natural beauty. Then, it’s time for the evening gown competition which is the third phase of competition. Judging is based on poise, personality, and natural beauty.

From the tabulations of the three competitions (event promotion, interview, and evening gown) 15 semi-finalists will be chosen and interviewed from their fact sheets.

There is a Saturday night only ticket for $25 per person for anyone wishing to attend the Saturday night evening gown competition. The tickets will only be sold at the box office. Doors will open at the Charleston Civic Center at 5:30 p.m.

Pictured are this year's contestants, from left to right, Emma Rice, Kate Henderson, and Alexis Meadows when they attended a pageant workshop that was led by Ashley Durst and Delyssa Edwards to help prepare the girls for the state pageant.