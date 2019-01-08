Council discusses river museum insurance claim

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting this week, discussing the insurance claim settlement regarding the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center.

Those in attendance at the meeting were council members Charles Towner, Patricia Sallaz, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Leigh Ann Shepard, Elaine Hunt, and Rick Simpkins along with City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Mayor Brian Billings.

Tatterson reported she received the check for the final river museum insurance claim settlement at $1,831,000. The city had a full coverage policy of $2,030,000, but Servpro had a total charge of $207,000 and there was a $10,000 deductible for property damage. The city will be using the funds from the claim settlement to help cover the rebuild of the river museum. Some costs to come out of this amount will be engineering costs for demolition as well as construction for the building. The only reported salvageable portion of the river museum building is the rear. The city will be working together on the design of the new building along with the help of Point Pleasant River Museum Director Jack Fowler.

For council members with further questions on how the claim adjuster decided on this amount, they will be able to discuss these questions with him at a meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.

In other business, Shepard gave a reminder memorial bench orders are due by Jan. 31. The cost is approximately $700, but the exact cost will be known after all orders are in as there is a discount for bulk orders. For those interested in purchasing a bench or have further questions, they may contact Teka McCauley at the city building or they may contact Shepard at (304) 593-3305.

Roush reported he has been gathering information on kayak deals to purchase them for the Yak Shack at Krodel Park this spring. City Inspector Randy Hall added he has been working on cleaning up the Yak Shack as well as on renovations to building.

Billings reported he signed the Special Education Compact Agreement with the Mason County Board of Education which will allow special education students to do some tasks around the city.

Billings asked council members to consider two individuals who would be good appointments to the Board of Zoning Appeals as two spots recently became vacant.

The council approved to purchase a package deal of a truck and trailer for $18,000 for the city to use.

Council members discussed certain areas in the city needing a cross walk.

City Attorney Michael Shaw went over possible amendments to certain city ordinances including asking council members to review the proposed amendments before a first reading of the proposed amendments to the ordinances is done by next council meeting. Shaw will be having a meeting to further discuss the proposed amendments with council members on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at noon.

Councilwoman Janet Hartley scheduled a meeting for Thursday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. with the Parks and Recreation committee members to discuss plans for the 2019 July 4th event.

Point Pleasant City Council members discussing agenda items this week. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_0109PointCouncil.jpg Point Pleasant City Council members discussing agenda items this week. Erin Perkins | OVP

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

