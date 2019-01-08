Candidate filing period in Town of Mason

MASON — Those wishing to file for candidacy in the Mason municipal election can begin turning in their certificates of announcement on Monday.

According to Recorder Christy McDonald, the forms are now available at the town hall on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except from noon to 1 p.m. when the office is closed for lunch. The forms must be filled out and returned between Jan. 14 and 28. A filing fee of $5 must be submitted with the form.

The election will be held June 11. New office holders will begin their two-year terms on July 1.

Elected will be a mayor, recorder, and five council members. Incumbent Mayor Donna Dennis said she will be seeking re-election. Other officers now seated are Recorder McDonald, and council members Ricky Kearns, Jr., Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, Emily Henry and Becky Pearson.

The mayor’s position is part-time, with no set hours. The pay is $200 per week, or $10,400 annually. The recorder’s job is also part-time, with no set hours. The pay for this position is $450 per month, or $5,400 annually. Both positions have been, or are being, held by residents who also hold full-time jobs.

The five council members each receive $25 per meeting, with the normal schedule being two meetings per month. Council members are only paid for the meetings they attend.

Important dates for the municipal election, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, include:

March 19 – the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election;

April 23 – the deadline to file as a write-in candidate;

May 21 – the last day to register to vote in the election; and,

May 29 through June 8 – early voting.

For more information regarding the election, or filing for candidacy, call the town hall at 304-773-5200.

