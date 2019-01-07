Recycling Coalition honors local youth

MASON COUNTY — A local youth was recently announced as a winner for the annual West Virginia Recycles Youth Contest.

The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia received hundreds of entries in the five age groups which were submitted from across the state.

The first place winner in the second-third grade coloring category was Kinzy Arbogast, a member of the Haer Bears 4-H Club in Mason County. Arbogast received a $25 check and her 4-H club received $75 during a presentation this past Sunday at Bellemead Church in Point Pleasant.Winning entries in the coloring contest identified the recyclable, compost able, and trash items on a coloring sheet, then cut and pasted the items next to a drawing of the appropriate compost, recycle, or trash bin.

The goals of the coalition’s youth contest are to encourage students to use their creativity and learn about recycling. The West Virginia Recycles campaign features the theme, “It All Comes Back to You.” The slogan presents multiple messages such as a recycled product or material can return to consumers as another product, recycling comes back to consumers as an improved environment, and it is everyone’s responsibility to recycle.

The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a non-profit environmental organization whose mission is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse, and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal. The Recycling Coalition pursues these goals through the promotion of purchasing products made with recycled content material; by coordinating and facilitating activities relative to recycling; and by fostering communications among organizations, government agencies and individuals through the sharing of ideas and resources.