For the record: Arrests reported

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Dec. 14-Dec. 30: Isaac O. Sayre, 22, Leon, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Alec B. Morrow, 19, Letart, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Trevor A. Knopp, 26, Henderson, capias, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes. Justin B. Deal, 29, Glenwood, driving while revoked for DUI, arrested by Deputy Butler. Sidney E. Huddleston, III, 70, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Joshua C. Dotson, 33, Gallipolis Ferry, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Lee. Michael A. Salmons, 34, Glenwood, driving revoked, arrested by Deputy Butler. Jason A. Deleo, 27, Ravenswood, driving while impaired, stop sign, no operators, arrested by Deputy Veith. Andrew T. Miller, 38, Gallipolis, Ohio, driving while revoked for DUI, arrested by Deputy Turner. Brady L. Burnette, 32, Gallipolis, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Veith.

