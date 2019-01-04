Helping the local animal shelter

The Mason County Animal Shelter can always benefit from donations being given to the facility, new volunteers helping out at the facility, and people coming by to give a pet a forever home. On Monday evening, Jan. 7, a bingo night will be held at the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 in benefit of the animal shelter. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m., and the doors will open at 5 p.m. Dave Morgan will be collecting supplies to be donated to the animal shelter in the back of his truck. Pictured here are Mason County Animal Shelter staff Sarah Lightfoot holding Lady Grey and Racheal Casto holding Chance. More on how to help the Mason County Animal Shelter can be found inside.

