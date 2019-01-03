Heating issues at school

POINT PLEASANT — Roosevelt Elementary will be closed again on Friday due to heating issues.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen shared the heating issue should be resolved by Monday, but will know for sure by Friday afternoon if school will, or will not, be in session.

Over Christmas break, Cullen explained two Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) units were getting replaced at Roosevelt. However, due to the difficulty of installation and weather issues, the replacement was not complete when classes resumed for Mason County Schools on Thursday which cancelled classes for those at Roosevelt. The units had to be taken down from the roof of the school and then taken apart which made the process a little slower than what the crew originally planned.

The crew has been working to get the units finished and to have them running by Friday. If complete installation is not done, the crew will then try to set up temporary heating for the students and staff to be able to return to school on Monday.

Since August of last year, the replacement of HVAC units at certain Mason County Schools has been taking place. Cullen explained Mason County Schools were awarded a School Building Authority (SBA) grant for repairs to be done within the schools, including: Point Pleasant Primary School had 29 HVAC units replaced; New Haven Elementary had seven HVAC units replaced; Hannan Junior/Senior High School had five HVAC units replaced; and Roosevelt Elementary is having two HVAC units replaced.

Due to heating issues, Roosevelt Elementary was closed on Thursday and will be closed again on Friday. Pictured is the Mason County Schools’ central office which has been dealing with HVAC issues, and repairing them, in various schools. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_SchoolBoardOffice.jpg Due to heating issues, Roosevelt Elementary was closed on Thursday and will be closed again on Friday. Pictured is the Mason County Schools’ central office which has been dealing with HVAC issues, and repairing them, in various schools. Erin Perkins | OVP

Repairs continue at Roosevelt

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

