Fundraiser for local children begins

MASON COUNTY — A local resident is wanting to raise funds for children in need around Mason County.

Joshua Lambert, of West Columbia, recently started a fundraiser via a Go Fund Me account on Facebook called “Help the Children of Mason County.”

Lambert shared the goal of his fundraiser is to raise money to help purchase the necessities for children in need around Mason County. Items that will help them grow up healthy and happy such as mattresses, blankets, clothes, shoes, food, etc.

“I want to make this clear, I am in no way saying that I myself am doing better than others, all I’m trying to do is help out the future, which is our children. It hurts parent’s pride to ask for help, well I just want them to know that from me it comes judgment free,” said Lambert. “A lot of parents cannot find work in or around the area that pays the amount needed to support a family or even themselves in most cases and are forced to live off the county which is hard to swallow for a lot of hard working people.”

Lambert has primarily lived in Mason County, except for one year away he went away for school at Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington. For approximately six years, he worked for Mason County EMS. Lambert began as a driver and then obtained his EMT basic certification. Though he left the Mason County EMS to pursue another career in 2015, some of the encounters he faced while on the field has fueled him in wanting to help local children.

“I am doing this fundraiser for the children because of a lot of reasons honestly, I see children of all ages that need things and, not to offend anyone, but we all are sadly aware of the drug problem in Mason County and even though it’s mostly adults using drugs, a lot of those adults have a child or multiple children…,” said Lambert. “Being in EMS, I’ve seen children living in conditions that would make most people deathly sick, but kids are resilient and it’s so sad that more can’t be done.”

Once funds start coming in, there will be a method of application for the funds to be dispersed.

“I will work with others to be sure the money is used solely for the children and not the parents…,” said Lambert. “I’m so serious about this being for the children in this county. I’ve wanted to help the children and prior to this I’ve tried to come up with ways to do so, but short of pulling money out of my own personal account and only truly helping maybe two or three a year, I figured this way if it works out I, with the help of those who donate, could finally help a lot of the children.”

Though the goal of this fundraiser is currently $5,000, Lambert wants to keep this fundraiser as a continuing effort to steadily help the children of Mason County.

For those interested in donating to this cause, they can visit the “Help the Children of Mason County” Go Fund Me account on Facebook at https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-children-of-mason-county.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

