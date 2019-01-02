Commission appoints leadership

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission met on Wednesday for its 2019 organizational meeting, naming president and president pro-tem for 2019.

Commissioner Sam Nibert nominated Commissioner Rick Handley as president for 2019 and the motion unanimously passed.

Commissioner Tracy Doolittle nominated Nibert as president pro-tem for 2019 and the commissioners also unanimously approved.

Handley thanked Doolittle for her work as 2018 commission president and Nibert for his work as 2018 president pro-tem.

In other business, the commissioners approved to hold regular business meetings at 4 p.m. on the last three Thursdays of each month for 2019.

The commissioners approved the following dates for Board of Equalization and Review meetings for the month of February which will be held in the County Commission meeting room: Friday, Feb. 1, 3:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 5, 3:30-4 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 7, 3:30-4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 9, 9-9:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 13, 3:30-4 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 15; 3:30-4 p.m.

The commissioners approved to cancel the Jan. 24 regular business meeting. The commissioners will meet on Jan. 17 and Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. in the County Commission meeting room.

The commissioners approved to cancel the Feb. 21 regular business meeting. The commissioners will meet on Feb. 14 and Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. in the County Commission meeting room.

The commissioners approved to cancel the March 21 regular business meeting. The commissioners will meet on March 14 and March 28 at 4 p.m. in the County Commission meeting room.

Doolittle was appointed to serve on the Workforce Development Board.

Nibert reported the hours of operation for the Solid Waste Recycling Center in Point Pleasant are on Mondays and Fridays from 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 8 a.m. – noon. The recycling center has 24 hour recycling receptacles placed outside of its gate as well. Individuals can drop off items such as paper, cardboard and cans.

Handley voted president, Doolittle starts second term

