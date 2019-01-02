Local boy receives thousands of Christmas cards

POINT PLEASANT — A local boy received thousands of Christmas cards this past holiday season.

Lewis Bryant Jr., Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) student who is currently battling stage four metastasized osteosarcoma, was speaking with a loved one Jamie Hunt at the start of the holidays and she asked him what he liked about Christmas. His Mother Tabitha Halley shared Lewis is a big fan of the beautiful, bright colors of Christmas time and wanted to receive some Christmas cards during the holiday season.

To see if she could get Bryant at least a few Christmas cards, Hunt shared Bryant’s Christmas wish on Facebook and the post went viral.

A few days following Christmas, Halley was still in the works sorting through all of the cards. At that time, she shared they had went through about 4,000 cards with thousands left to go. She estimated the total count of cards will probably exceed 10,000.

When the post first went viral, the Christmas cards almost instantly started coming in the mail. On some days, Bryant would receive multiple postal boxes filled with them.

A few of Bryant’s favorite Christmas cards have been the 3-D cards, cards that resemble snow globes, and an original card from Vietnam. He loves the cards with the brightest of colors, sparkle, and glitter, cards that showcase the beauty of Christmas.

Including cards from numerous individuals and businesses around Point Pleasant, Bryant also received cards from all over the United States. Some of the folks who wrote to him are cancer survivors of various ages, some being children, others being adults. These specific letters have really helped keep Bryant’s spirit up shared Halley, especially when he saw the ages of the survivors, for instance, one survivor was 91 years old.

Bryant kept a continuous smile on his face this past holiday season, lighting up from the response he received from his request for Christmas cards.

“Its all been a blessing and keeping him in good spirits,” said Halley, “I don’t know how to express myself, its been that great.”

Halley shared Bryant has been doing good lately, and as always is keeping his spirits high and his smile wide.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishling. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

