Workshop set by United Way of the River Cities

POINT PLEASANT — A workshop has been set in Mason County for non-profit organizations interested in applying for assistance from United Way of the River Cities.

United Way representatives will explain its upcoming Safety Net grant opportunity on Jan. 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Mason County Library, according to Andrea Roy, director of community impact. The library is located at 508 Viand Street in Point Pleasant.

Safety Net grants are awarded each year to programs that provide short-term assistance with basic needs. Included are food, clothing, personal care/infant essentials, safe shelter, utilities/rent assistance, healthcare, prescription medications, and transportation to allowable safety net services.

The workshop will include an overview of the application process and tips for developing a competitive grant. Roy said the workshop is not mandatory, but is strongly recommended for those interested in applying for the funding.

The grant letter of intent will begin Jan. 22, and the deadline to submit is Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.

Space is limited, and registration is required for the workshop. To register, contact Roy at 304-523-8929, ext. 107, or andrea.roy@unitedwayrivercities.org.

Additional workshops will cover the remainder of the five-county area covered by United Way of the River Cities. They will be held Jan. 8, 10 to 11 a.m., in South Point, OH; Jan. 8, 1 to 2 p.m., in West Hamlin; Jan. 15, 10 to 11 a.m., in Huntington; and Jan. 16, noon to 1 p.m. in Wayne. Workshop content is identical, and potential applicants need only attend one session.

(Information for this story was provided by a press release from United Way of the River Cities.)

