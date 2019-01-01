Local letter carrier retires after 36 years

POINT PLEASANT — The residents of Point Pleasant recently bid a fond farewell to a familiar face of the city.

Roger Donahoe, letter carrier for the Point Pleasant Post Office, retired from his position on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 after 36 years of work.

When Donahoe was just 20, he was hired at the Point Pleasant Post Office in April of 1982. Donahoe shared that even though he is native to the Huntington area, he stayed on at the Point Pleasant branch for his entire career. Early on in his career, Donahoe had the intention to switch to the Huntington branch to work closer to home, but Point Pleasant made a special place in his heart.

He commented both his coworkers and his customers were “so nice and so wonderful” to him. He never had one regret that he stayed to work in Point Pleasant.

Though his coworkers and his customers are sad to see Donahoe retire, it was time for him to give his body a break he commented. It become more difficult to bounce back after a long day of work.

“I will miss my coworkers and customers and the pets on the route who came to see me,” said Donahoe, “I will miss the community, those who were always so nice to me.”

For his first year of retirement, Donahoe and his wife are planning to do some traveling. He explained his daughter and son-in-law are figure skaters and were recently hired to be ice skating performers for Carnival Cruise lines, so he and wife will be going on a cruise to watch them perform. Also, he and his wife are planning a trip to Utah to visit family.

Roger Donahoe has retired from the Point Pleasant Post Office after working there for 36 years. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_Roger2-1-.jpg Roger Donahoe has retired from the Point Pleasant Post Office after working there for 36 years. Roger Donahoe when he first began working at the Point Pleasant Post Office. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_Roger2-2-.jpg Roger Donahoe when he first began working at the Point Pleasant Post Office.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.