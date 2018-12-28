River City Runners race series kicks off

OHIO VALLEY — The River City Runners group have officially kicked off its annual race series season.

“To date, our teams have raised over $43,000 for the American Cancer Society,” said River City Runners Member Renee Stewart. “This year we’re aiming to raise $17,000 bringing our five year total to $60,000.”

“Ultimately, we would like to add a new team to our C2C entries. We think that the addition of a young team of runners would allow us to continue channeling monetary donations to the American Cancer Society for years to come,” added fellow River City Runners Member Micheal Kennedy. “One thing that we would like to achieve in the coming year is to get more runners involved with our club. We meet regularly on the first Wednesday of each month at Maple Lawn Brewery. We will meet this Wednesday (Jan. 2, 2019) at 6 p.m. to discuss upcoming races, possible sponsors for our races, and ways to improve our races to attract new participants. We always welcome fresh ideas in our club and would particularly like to see some young people come join us.”

The season begins each year right before Christmas starting with the Jingle All the Way 5K which is held at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. Runners and walkers alike gather together dressed in their best festive holiday wear.

The overall male participant of the race was Jeremy Parsons with a time of 20:40 and the overall female participant was Shannon Tennant with a time of 24:16.

The first place male for the 13 and under age group was Jake Roush with a time of 27:44. This age group did not have a female participant.

The first place female for the 14-20 age group was Mallory Johnson with a time of 25:24. This age group did not have a male participant.

The first place female for the 21-29 age group was Emily Ash with a time of 26:26. This age group did not have a male participant.

The first place male for the 30-44 age group was Christopher Marazon with a time of 24:02 and the first place female was Gabby Sanders with a time of 28:10.

The first place male for the 45-59 age group was Philip Luckeydoo with a time of 24:40 and the first place female was Laura Miller with a time of 26:02.

The first place male for the 60 and over age group was William Condee with a time of 24:13. This age group did not have a female participant.

The next race up for the River City Runners Race series will be the Lucky Leprechaun Dash,on Saturday, March 16, 2019, Meigs High School Track at 10 a.m. Participants can choose to do a four mile run or a one mile fun run/walk.

Though the weather could become inclement in the next few months, participants will be in training for the upcoming race, inside and outside.

“My personal advice on winter training is simply to get a good base layer of clothing, find some good trail shoes, they give better traction in the snow, add one or two layers depending on the outside temperature and just go run,” said Kennedy. “It’s hard to stay motivated in colder temperatures, but running throughout the winter is the best way to prevent injury from overdoing it when the weather breaks. However, for those who prefer not to go out, the various fitness centers in the area provide great indoor options as well. My favorite piece of advice to staying healthy is to mix it up. In other words, hit the roads a couple days each week, go to the gym a couple more, and spend a day doing something adventurous like trail running or ice skating.”

The participants had a wooded view during their recent race around the golf course in Mason. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Jingle-1.jpg The participants had a wooded view during their recent race around the golf course in Mason. Courtesy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.