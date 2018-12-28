Tribute planned for Oliver

MASON — A longtime teacher and coach in both Mason and Meigs counties will be remembered at an upcoming basketball game at Wahama High School.

The Wahama Hall of Fame will pay tribute to Robert W. “Bob” Oliver on Jan. 4 during halftime of the varsity game between the White Falcons and South Gallia.

Oliver was a 1957 graduate of Wahama and, after graduating from Glenville State College, returned to the Bend Area school to teach math and to coach. He later served as a math teacher and coach at Meigs High School, as well as a teacher at Southern High School.

During his career, he coached baseball, football, basketball and golf at Wahama and Meigs. He was known to many simply as “Coach.”

Along with graduating from Glenville State College, Oliver later earned a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina. He was an avid golfer who competed in tournaments and leagues, but often just got together to play with friends at the Riverside Golf Club in Mason.

Oliver was born May 22, 1939, to the late Chester “Chet” and Frances (Edwards) Oliver of Clifton. He died Nov. 18, 2018 at his home, leaving behind his wife of 58 years, Dorothy J. (Butler) Oliver. Other survivors include a sister, Shirley Tucker of Mason; son and daughter-in-law, Lance Oliver and Ivonne Garcia of Bexley, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Chris Houle of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; two grandsons, Caelan and Luc Houle; and several nieces and nephews.

A plaque presentation will be made during the Jan. 4 ceremony.

Robert W. “Bob” Oliver is pictured as a member of the Wahama White Falcon football team in the 1950s. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.29-Oliver-2.jpg Robert W. “Bob” Oliver is pictured as a member of the Wahama White Falcon football team in the 1950s. Courtesy Robert W. “Bob” Oliver is pictured as a member of the Wahama White Falcon football team in the 1950s. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.29-Oliver.jpg Robert W. “Bob” Oliver is pictured as a member of the Wahama White Falcon football team in the 1950s. Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.