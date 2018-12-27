Health and wellness focus of senior events

Health and wellness will be the topics of discussion in January at the county’s two senior citizens centers in Point Pleasant and Mason.

Presentations will begin Jan. 8 in Point Pleasant at the Gene Salem Senior Center. Ann Dalton will speak on “How to Save on Your Health Care” at 11 a.m.

Also at the Gene Salem center, Tammy Raines will tell about “RSVP,” Retired and Senior Volunteer Program on Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. “Effects of Winter on Seniors” will be presented by Sara Gore of Holzer Health Systems on Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Fruth Pharmacy will conduct wellness and blood pressure checks at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Regular activities at the Point Pleasant center are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, the Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service with Rev. Steve Nibert on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

In Mason, Dalton will present “How to Save on Your Health Care” on Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m. On Jan. 22, seniors will participate in “Crafts with Missie” at 10 a.m.

Regular activities in Mason are bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Both centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group (MCAG) business office, will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s, and Jan. 21 for Martin Luther King Day.

Renae Riffle, executive director of the MCAG, said the centers will be closed when Mason County schools are closed due to bad weather conditions. The business office will be open unless weather conditions create an extreme safety situation for staff and caregivers.

Seniors are also reminded that non-emergency medical transportation is available for those age 60 years and over. It includes doctor appointments, dialysis treatment, testing centers and pharmacies. Those needing rides should call 304-675-2369 two or three days prior to the appointment to get on the schedule.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

