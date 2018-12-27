Krodel light show closes for season on Dec. 31

POINT PLEASANT — Though Christmas is over, one of the city’s biggest holiday attractions is still up and running until New Year’s Eve.

Krodel Park’s Christmas Fantasy Light Show will continue to run nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 31. Guests are welcome to drive through the displays or park their cars and walk through the park, taking in the sights.

“The turnout has been very good this year, more than last year, and grows every year,” said Judy Hensley of Main Street Point Pleasant. “It’s fun to collect the donations at the park because you meet so many nice people and very excited children.”

The annual light show is organized each year by Main Street Point Pleasant with assistance from the City of Point Pleasant. Admission is free though donations are appreciated to fund next year’s show.

“There are new displays every year and that’s why we take donations, to add new displays every year and replace bulbs,” said Hensley. “It’s an enormous cost for these displays and we replace thousands of bulbs every year.”

Visitors from all around the area, not just in Mason County, come out to experience this event.

“It’s interesting to see how many people come from other areas because they have been told about it from friends who have visited, from Huntington, Ravenswood, Charleston, and lots of people who are here visiting for the holidays,” said Hensley. “We get so many compliments about how beautiful the park is.”

The Krodel Park Christmas Fantasy Light is a fun and festive way to bring in extra money to local businesses. Hensley commented people drop by downtown to eat, shop, buy gas, or even simply purchase a hot chocolate.

The plans for next year’s light show begin as soon as the lights go out this year. Each season, the goal of the organizers is to keep adding more light displays to capture the excitement of all who drive through Krodel Park.

