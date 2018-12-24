Making a joyful noise

On Christmas Eve, as they’ve done for many years, members of the First Church of God traveled around Point Pleasant, spreading holiday cheer by singing Christmas songs. Pictured are church members making a stop on 5th Street in Point Pleasant at the home of Jane Bowles. Carolers sang “Silent Night” and ended their playlist with “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

