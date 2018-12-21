Hunt promoted, to lead AIM Media Indiana

COLUMBUS, IND. – AIM Media Indiana, LLC announced Friday the appointment of Bud Hunt as Publisher at The Republic in Columbus, Indiana and as Vice President & Group Publisher with responsibility for all AIM media properties in Indiana. The announcement was made jointly by Jeremy L. Halbreich, Chairman and CEO, and by Rick Starks, President and COO, and it is effective Jan. 1.

In this new role, Hunt will be responsible for the daily newspapers in Columbus, Franklin, Greenfield and Seymour; weekly newspapers in Nashville, Brownstown, Pendleton, New Palestine and Fortville-McCordsville; DigitalAIM, the digital marketing services operation; a magazine and special publications division; and all affiliated websites and digital assets.

Most recently, Hunt served as Vice President & Group Publisher for AIM Media Midwest, LLC, an affiliated AIM Media company, with responsibility for media operations in southern Ohio, southeastern Ohio and western West Virginia.

Hunt and his wife Lee will relocate to Columbus from Wilmington shortly after the New Year.

“It is a great privilege for us to welcome Bud to Columbus and to join our team in Indiana,” said Halbreich. “He is a highly experienced, accomplished and successful publishing executive who will bring a great deal of energy, enthusiasm and strong leadership to the Republic and to the entire Indiana community.”

“Bud is deeply committed to the communities he serves through our various media properties. He is fair, open-minded and always a straight-shooter,” Halbreich added.

Earlier in his career, Hunt served from 2014-2016 as regional publisher and regional sales director for Civitas Media, from 1992-2014 in various roles including publisher, regional publisher and vice president for Rust Communications, and from 1987-1992 as editor and general manager for Park Newspapers.

Hunt has always been active in local civic and community affairs with his past and present service ranging across Chambers of Commerce, United Way, Boy Scouts, Rotary, the health and transportation needs of his local communities, and his church. He has also served on the boards of state press associations in Missouri and Ohio.

Hunt is a native of West Virginia and he is a graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee.

AIM Media Indiana, LLC is an affiliate of AIM Media Texas, LLC and AIM Media Midwest, LLC and all entities are managed by AIM Media Management of Dallas, Texas where Halbreich serves as Chairman and CEO and Starks serves as President and COO. Both are 40+ year veterans of the newspaper publishing industry.

