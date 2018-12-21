Local veteran honored at Marshall

POINT PLEASANT — A local man was recently honored during a Marshall University football game for the service he gave the United States.

Leo Buck, of Point Pleasant, explained Miles Epling turned his name into Frank Bodwell who is over the Ford Oval of Honor (FOH) recipients. Bodwell along with George Smalley of Marshall University worked together to honor two veterans of West Virginia who had received bronze stars at a Marshall University football game.

Buck explained the FOH goes to those who have received either bronze stars or silver stars during their time served in the military.

Buck was drafted into the military when he was only 19 years old. He served in the Army for two years and was a part of the mechanized infantry. After his boot camp and training, he was sent to Vietnam to fight in the war from Nov. 1968 – Nov. 1969. During his time in the Army, he received two bronze stars and four purple hearts.

During the Marshall game, Buck and the other FOH recipient Bill Kearns received a FOH certificate, a large shadow box, an American flag, a Marshall football helmet, and Marshall football game tickets for the FOH recipient and their families. Also, right before the kick off of the game veterans were recognized.

Along with the recognition at the game, Buck shared a ceremony was held for the FOH recipients along with their families and friends to share about their time in the service. Also a part of the FOH ceremony, John Sang, who represented Ford dealers in honoring the veterans.

Buck commented he was honored by the fact he was chosen to be a FOH recipient. He said the ceremony he attended was nicely done and well organized, he appreciated everything from this experience.

The veterans were also invited to Columbus for a special veterans breakfast and a tour of a newly opened museum.

Leo Buck pictured with items he received at a Marshall University game for being a Ford Oval of Honor (FOH) recipient. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_LeoBuck.jpg Leo Buck pictured with items he received at a Marshall University game for being a Ford Oval of Honor (FOH) recipient. Courtesy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

