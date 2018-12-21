For the record: Arrests reported

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Nov. 26-Dec. 12: Justin C. Arbogast, 31, Gallipolis Ferry, grand larceny, arrested by Deputy Turner. Nathan W. Randolph, 37, Point Pleasant, driving while impaired, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Veith. Harley A. McCaleb, 23, Apple Grove, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Michael S. Watson, 46, Henderson, battery, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Victor L. Doerfer, 44, English, Ind., driving while impaired, arrested by Deputy Veith. Donnie Patterson, 47, Gallipolis Ferry, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Evelyn S. Litchfield, 41, Henderson, driving while impaired, child neglect creating risk of injury, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Miranda J. Appleton, 27, Beaver, Ohio, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Aaron D. DeWitt, 42, Gallipolis Ferry, malicious wounding-warrant, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Joseph T. Barton, 26, Mason, capias, arrested by Lt. Greene. Terry M. Henry, II, 49, Letart, battery warrant, arrested by Sgt. Varian.

