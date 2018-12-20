Commission updated on 4-H camp progress

POINT PLEASANT — Work continues on the Mason County 4-H Camp in Southside.

At this week’s county commission meeting, County Administrator John Gerlach electricity has been running through the camp and locations need to be chosen where certain kitchen appliances will be placed in the kitchen in the dining hall. The county commission supplied the funding for the heating and cooling at the camp, which will be reimbursed by the Mason County 4-H.

Commissioners also had two young visitors at its recent regularly scheduled meeting. Dalton Dexter, 12, and Tryston Taylor, 15, who are local boy scouts from Troop 258, under the direction of Scout Master Jim Wood, attended the commission meeting in order to earn a merit badge. The scouts were assigned a task to attend a meeting such as a city council meeting, commission meeting, or board of education meeting and discuss certain opinions on issues brought up during the meeting that caused controversy between the members, report important issues discussed among the members, and ask questions of their own in accordance with the meeting.

Dexter asked the commission how children his age can help the county commission. The commissioners told Dexter he could volunteer at the Mason County Animal Shelter, then he asked how he could go about being a volunteer. Dexter also inquired about what a commissioner does for the county and how a home schooled child can play sports for a local school in the county.

In other business,

The commission accepted and approved a memorandum of understanding for the Mason County Board of Education Community Access Program.

The commission approved to execute the HAVA grant contract for County Clerk Diana Cromley.

The commission approved a memorandum of understanding regarding grant applications for Southwestern Community Action.

The commission approved to set the organizational meeting for the new year at 2 p.m., Jan. 2, 2019.

Dalton Dexter from Boy Scout Troop 258 leading those at the Mason County Commission in the Pledge of Allegiance. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_1221Commission.jpg Dalton Dexter from Boy Scout Troop 258 leading those at the Mason County Commission in the Pledge of Allegiance. Erin Perkins | OVP

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.