New year, new river museum

POINT PLEASANT — In the new year, those in the city can look forward to a new Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center on 28 Main Street.

Jack Fowler, Point Pleasant River Museum director, shared he recently obtained information regarding the City of Point Pleasant and the insurance company reaching a settlement and within the upcoming new year the river museum can be rebuilt. Fowler commented he has hopes to start rebuilding during the second quarter of 2019.

The old building will have to come down and be replaced with a newly designed facility; however, the metal building housing the aquarium and simulators will remain in place.

“Along with building a new structure, we must create a new interior to house and display the exhibits,” said Fowler.

In an effort to help with the interior restoration and to help with the replacement of equipment within the river museum building, the board of directors of the Point Pleasant River Museum Foundation have kicked off a $350,000 fundraising effort and representatives of Thomas Do It Center were the first to give a donation.

While SERVPRO was in the river museum for clean up after the fire, many interior items were thrown away such as desks, file cabinets, library shelving, tables, chairs, picture frames, etc. Fowler commented just to replace the simulator and the classroom alone would cost $378,000.

The funds raised will not only help towards interior restoration and equipment replacement, but will also help with matching funds for various grants. Fowler explained the board of directors are preparing to submit several grants in the first quarter of 2019.

Those at the river museum are looking to the community for their continued support and help.

“Many of you have asked, what can I do, well, this is our answer, every dollar counts, whatever you can do will be appreciated,” said Fowler.

For those who wish to donate to this effort, they may contact the Point Pleasant River Museum at (304) 674-0144. Donations can be made by credit/debit card, cash, or by check. Fowler commented The Point Pleasant River Museum Foundation is a 501c3, so any check donation can be used as a tax deduction.

Pictured from left to right are Point Pleasant Branch Manager Marc Grace, Point Pleasant River Museum Director Jack Fowler, and Gallipolis, Ohio Branch Manager Autumn Thomas.

Fundraising effort kicks off

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

