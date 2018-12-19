Students collect over 3K cans for food drive

POINT PLEASANT — Students at Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) collected over 3,000 cans of food for their annual food drive.

PPPS staff and students have held this food drive for the past three years and have donated the cans of food to local non-profit community organization, The Kitchen Table.

Principal Vickie Workman shared this year Andrea Justus’ first grade class collected 1,002 cans out of the total 3,000 plus cans of food. These students were rewarded with a field trip to go Christmas caroling around the city. They were allowed to clad themselves in Christmas gear to go around and spread their Christmas cheer. The children visited the Mason County Board of Education office, the Point Pleasant Municipal Building, the Mason County Courthouse, Peoples Bank, Ohio Valley Bank, City National Bank, Farmers Bank, Twin Towers, Point Pleasant Junior/ Senior High School, and Mason County Career Center. Also, the students walked down Main Street singing as they went by all of the local shops and even paid a visit to Mothman at Gunn Park.

“Everywhere we went, people were so welcoming and so excited to see the children,” said Workman.

The food drive lasted just two weeks this year and the students beat the amount of canned foods raised last year. Justus, who is a member of The Kitchen Table, told those participating in the food drive it would be best to have all the canned food in just before Thanksgiving, so the families in need could be helped.

Workman shared the staff at PPPS feel they have a moral responsibility to the children and though projects like this require a lot of time and effort, it is worth it for the lesson it teaches the children. The children get to have a dose of healthy competition and the best reward is received, giving back to those in need.

Rewarded with Christmas caroling tour

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

