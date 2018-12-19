Annual travel expo to come to GAMS

GALLIPOLIS — The tenth annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place on March 16, 2019, at Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis.

The expo gives exhibitors the opportunity to showcase travel, historic and business destinations from all over the region and connect one-on-one with the general public.

Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Amanda Crouse said the Discover Appalachia Travel Expo is beneficial to both Gallia County and the surrounding region.

“It’s a great networking opportunity that gives the exhibitors the opportunity to market themselves and magnify their exposure to the public. By working with surrounding communities, southeastern Ohio is stronger as a whole, which directly benefits our individual counties,” said Crouse. “It also educates the community members about what their area has to offer, not only in their backyard, but all across the region.

Registration can be done online at www.discoverappalachiatravelexpo.com or contact the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (740-446-6882) for additional information. Those exhibitors who have participated in the past will receive a 50 percent discount on registration while registration for new exhibitors will be $25.

The past two years we have been working to revamp the event, making some changes to increase guest attendance and even a name change for 2019. We are also looking to bring some new and exciting activities for adults and children throughout the day.

“We are excited to be a part of this event. We wholeheartedly believe it will be a great opportunity for our local and regional businesses to promote themselves to potential customers. We hope to see the Expo grow and expand in the coming years,” said Gallia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elisha Orsbon.

The Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gallia Academy Middle School, 340 Fourth Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Admission is free.

The Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau partners with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce to highlight area attractions, celebrations and businesses of the region. Here the Emancipation Celebration Day Committee speaks with a visitor at previous expos. The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is the longest running of its kind and is held every fall. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Expo.jpg The Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau partners with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce to highlight area attractions, celebrations and businesses of the region. Here the Emancipation Celebration Day Committee speaks with a visitor at previous expos. The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is the longest running of its kind and is held every fall. File photo