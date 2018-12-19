‘Scared Santa’ contest welcomes entries

OHIO VALLEY — Meeting Santa for the first time can provide a family with a keepsake photo for years to come of the big (and sometimes scary) moment.

Now, that “scared of Santa photo” is being celebrated in Ohio Valley Publishing’s “Scared Santa” online contest. Submit photos of children meeting Santa for the first time for a chance to win a cash prize. The photo can be recent or old with no time frame on when the photo was taken. Submissions are being taken now through Dec. 24 with voting to begin Dec. 25, ending Jan. 5, 2019. You can vote one time per email address. Submissions and voting are done online only.

The winner will take home $100 and bragging rights for having the best “Scared Santa” photo. Sponsoring the contest is Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy.

Go to the websites for The Daily Sentinel, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and Point Pleasant Register to enter the contest. Photos can only be submitted via the websites found at www.mydailytribune.com, www.mydailysentinel.com, www.mydailyregister.com. Contest hyperlink is listed below:

https://www.mydailytribune.com/scared-santa-contest#/gallery/139754171?fbclid=IwAR0BnQBitjFQpp2lrpHhRnj8PR_xQyq2QidoLwr57vkLiUxzr8dHRVHStww

