MCCC students decorating for Christmas

Graphic design students at the Mason County Career Center hard at work on this year’s Christmas mural, giving the school an extra dose of yule-tide cheer. During the holiday season each year, the graphic design students are allowed to flex their creativity and create a unique Christmas themed mural just outside of the school’s office.

